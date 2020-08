The Minister of Higher Education is reassuring Leaving Cert students that Ireland's calculated grades system is "robust" and will be reliable.

The comment comes after Scotland's moderation system was suddenly withdrawn yesterday, after thousands of students were marked down.

First round CAO offers will be issued on the 11th September, four days after Leaving Cert results are released.

Minister Simon Harris says a lot of effort has gone into the system to ensure it's fairness:

Image: Rolling News