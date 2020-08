Aaron Brady has been found guilty of the Capital Murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in Co. Louth, in January 2013.

The 41 year-old detective was shot dead during a robbery at the Credit Union in Lordship.

On Monday, Brady was found Guilty of taking part in an armed robbery at the premises.

Eleven of the twelve jurors believed he was the one who shot Detective Donohoe, from close range, during the robbery.

