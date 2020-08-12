Coloured Coded System On Status Of Covid-19 Could Stop Country Entering Full Lockdown.

The Health Minister says a new colour-coded system on the status of Covid-19 could help stop the country going into full lockdown again.

The details are being finalised by health officials, and it will be launched in the coming weeks.

Counties, like here in Kildare, where some restrictions have been re-imposed will be status orange, with areas with low rates of transmission given status yellow.

The colour blue will be for if & when an effective vaccine or treatment has been found.

Red would be if a full lockdown has to be imposed again, but Minister Stephen Donnelly hopes that can be avoided: