Three Quarters Of Irish Prisoners Have Mental Health Issues.

Three out of every four prisoners in Ireland, have mental health issues.

The Department of Justice has published a briefing document recently prepared for Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

It's also estimated it will cost up to €5 million to keep Covid-19 out of jails.

It also says overcrowding remains a big issue for the Irish Prison Service.

There was a 10% increase in the number of people in custody between December 2016 and December 2019.

There has been a 50% increase of women in jail.

The department says another financial challenge facing the Irish Prison Service is compensation claims over a lack of in-cell sanitation.