Every Garda division in Ireland has had a bench warrant outstanding for at least 16 years.

Gardaí have been unable to track down the suspects, after they failed to appear in court.

Bench warrants are issued by a judge, authorising gardaí to arrest a person and bring them before the courts.

They are normally issued after a person fails to appear in court, accused of a relatively serious crime.

New Garda figures show nearly 34,000 bench warrants are currently outstanding.