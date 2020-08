A body representing the prepared foods sector says it has been subject to "unfair generalisations" after clusters at two of its facilities.

O'Brien Fine Foods, Timahoe & Carroll's Cuisine in Tullamore, are among four plants that are closed this week after spikes in cases.

The government's currently ordered weekly testing at meat plants to help contain the spread of infections.

Director of Prepared Consumer Foods, Linda Stuart Trainor, says all workers in the sector are not low paid: