GAA Museum Launching Series Of Events To Commerate 100th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

: 08/12/2020 - 13:57
Author: Ciara Noble
Croke Park's GAA Museum is today launching a series of events, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

On November 21st 1920, British forces entered the stadium, during a gaelic football match, they opened fire killing 14 people.

The programme includes talks, tours and a new exhibition.

