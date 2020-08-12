Nite Trax

Listen: Senator Vincent P. Martin On Seanad Expenses.

: 08/12/2020 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Noble
Fianna Fáil senator, Malcolm Byrne, says he accepts it's bad PR that 48 members of the upper house received expenses, while the Seanad was closed in April and May.

€240,000 was paid out for the two months, which works out at around €4,000 each.

The expenses have to be accounted for at the end of the year.

Senator Vincent P. Martin commented on the expenses on this morning's 'Kildare Today', noting he did now draw down the €4,000, as he had not been appointed to the Senate at the time.

Listen here:

vincentseanad.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

