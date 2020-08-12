Nite Trax

FAI Lift Ban On Training In Kildare.

: 08/12/2020 - 16:09
Author: Ciara Noble
The FAI have lifted the ban on training in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

All activity in the midlands counties was ceased on Friday in line with government regulations.

While games are still banned, training can resume on a non-contact basis in groups of 15 or less.

