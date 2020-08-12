Nite Trax

Listen: Senator Vincent P. Martin Discusses Seanad Speech, Regarding Senior Cup Rugby.

: 08/12/2020 - 16:53
Author: Ciara Noble
Senator Vincent P. Martin addressed his Seanad speech, with Clem Ryan this morning on 'Kildare Today', where he called for the Leinster Schools Senior Cup Rugby Final, between Newbridge College & Clongowes Wood College, to go ahead.

Listen to Senator Martin's response here:

vincentrugby.mp3, by Ciara Noble

 

