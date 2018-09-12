K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

2,500 Kildare Students Prepare To Collect Junior Cert Results Today

: 09/12/2018 - 07:42
Author: Laura Donnelly
exam.jpg

Around 2,500 Kildare students are among the 62,000 nationwide collecting their Junior Cert. results today.

The results will be available, in schools and online, from 4pm today.

The numbers sitting this year's exams increased slightly on 2017.

47 pupils achieved 11 A grades for all subjects.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!