K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Traffic Calming Measures Proposed For Ballymore Eustace

: 09/12/2018 - 07:44
Author: Laura Donnelly
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Traffic calming measures are proposed for Ballymore Eustace

Kildare County Council wants to install parking restrictions and double yellow lines at Horsepasstown.

The plans are on public display until October 9th.

Public comment is invited until midday on October 12th.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!