A report into the Cervical Check controversy is expected to find ‘serious system flaws’ in the screening programme.

It also criticises the failure to tell the women affected about new information, but it doesn’t single out any individuals for blame.

The report into the controversy will be published this afternoon.

Emma Mhic Mhathuna grew up in Maynooth. She has who has terminal cancer, was one of the women given the incorrect smear results.

File image: Emma Mhic Mhathuna/RollingNews