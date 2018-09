Three people have been arrested following an overnight drug seizure in Kildare.

Gardai conducted a planned search of property in Suncroft.

They recovered 4,000 "D-10" tablets, with an approximate value of €10,000.

Three people: a man and two women, were detained.

They were questioned at Newbridge Garda Station and released without charge.

Files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.