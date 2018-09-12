K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Scally Says There Are Indications CervicalCheck "Doomed To Fail".

: 09/12/2018 - 12:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gabriel_scally_dr_cervicalcheck_scoping_inquiry_2_08_05_18_rollingnews.jpg

The man in charge of the CervicalCheck inquiry says there were indications it was a system ‘that was doomed to fail.’

Dr Gabriel Scally’s report into the scandal has just been published.

He found there was a ‘whole systems failure’ in the system but he said there was no evidence of a conspiracy, corruption or cover up.

More than 200 women weren't told about an audit showing their smear results had been read incorrectly.

Dr Gabriel Scally has heavily criticised the manner in which they were finally told about it

13scally.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Dr. Gabriel Scally/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!