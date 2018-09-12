Listen: Scally Says There Are Indications CervicalCheck "Doomed To Fail".

The man in charge of the CervicalCheck inquiry says there were indications it was a system ‘that was doomed to fail.’

Dr Gabriel Scally’s report into the scandal has just been published.

He found there was a ‘whole systems failure’ in the system but he said there was no evidence of a conspiracy, corruption or cover up.

More than 200 women weren't told about an audit showing their smear results had been read incorrectly.

Dr Gabriel Scally has heavily criticised the manner in which they were finally told about it

File image: Dr. Gabriel Scally/RollingNews