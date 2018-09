Gardai in Naas are seeking witnesses to an apparent incident of road rage.

A motorist was driving on the N7 on Wednesday, September 6th at around 11.45am, and was boxed-in by a truck.

Beeping of horns and hand gestures were exchanged.

The motorist pulled in to Circle K on the N7, southbound, and went in to the shop.

The truck driver pulled in, as well, and following the driver, punching him in the face.

Garda Deirdre Fanning.