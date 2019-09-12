K Drive

Listen: Ed. Committee Hears SUSI Grant Doesn't Go Far Enough.

09/12/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An Oireachtas Committee has been told that the SUSI third level grant doesn't go far enough.

The Joint Committee on Education and Skills, chaired by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin,  has been hearing that students who are not living with their parents can't provide the necessary documents to prove they are eligible for the funding and may be still classed as a dependent candidate.

Unions representing students also told the committee that those in part time employment while in education can also face restrictions and issues when applying for the SUSI grant.

Lorna Fitzpatrick, president of the Union of Students in Ireland, says the grant is not even coming close to meeting accommodation costs:

