Taoiseach: May, 2020, Is The Best Time For A General Election.

: 09/12/2019 - 13:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_08_07_19_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says May 2020 is the best time for a general election.

Addressing his party colleagues in Cork the Fine Gael leader said it would be the best time for the country to go to the polls.

Leo Varadkar also attacked Fianna Fáil saying they can't be trusted, and said the Green Party could be a Trojan Horse that lets Fianna Fáil back into government.

Micheál Martin has said he doesn't like the idea of agreeing an election date at the moment, even if the Taoiseach wants May 2020.

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

