Children's Minister Informed Of Concerns About Hyde & Seek Childcare Over A Year Ago.

The Children's Minister was informed about serious concerns regarding Hyde and Seek Childcare more than a year ago.

Katherine Zappone was also told in August 2018 how one of its creches - in Glasnevin in Dublin - was unregistered.

But it continued to act without registration for another seven months - 14 months after it opened.

The news comes from documents obtained by Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte.

In July, an RTE Investigates documentary revealed concerning practices at Hyde and Seek's crèches.



File image: Katherine Zappone/RollingNews