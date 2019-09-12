K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Children's Minister Informed Of Concerns About Hyde & Seek Childcare Over A Year Ago.

: 09/12/2019 - 13:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
katherine_zappone_22_10_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Children's Minister was informed about serious concerns regarding Hyde and Seek Childcare more than a year ago.

Katherine Zappone was also told in August 2018 how one of its creches - in Glasnevin in Dublin - was unregistered.

But it continued to act without registration for another seven months - 14 months after it opened.

The news comes from documents obtained by Fianna Fáil's spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte.

In July, an RTE Investigates documentary revealed concerning practices at Hyde and Seek's crèches.
 

 

File image: Katherine Zappone/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!