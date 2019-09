Aer Lingus and Ryanair are to cut the number of routes they fly from Belfast.

Ryanair says its decision is due to the late delivery of up to 30 Boeing MAX aircraft.

It's understood flights to be cut from Belfast International Airport include Berlin, Manchester and Lanzarote.

Meanwhile Aer Lingus is to discontinue services from Belfast City Airport to Faro and Malaga next summer.

It says the decision was made following a commercial review.