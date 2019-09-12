Health Minister Welcomes Report On Ireland's Cancer Survival Rates.

The Health Minister has welcomed a report which shows that Ireland's cancer survival rates have more than doubled in two decades.

However Simon Harris says that the study also recognises the challenges we still face in improving outcomes for cancer patients.

The report from the Lancet Oncology Journal shows survival rates here still lag behind the best performing countries, while we're ranked last when it comes to ovarian cancer.

Dr Robert O'Connor from the Irish Cancer Society says more work still needs to be done:

