The Harland and Wolff ship yard in Belfast has won part of a one billion euro contract to build ships for the British Royal Navy.

If the deal is approved, the engineering firm Babcock will build parts of a new fleet of frigates in docks around the UK, and assemble them in Scotland.

Harland and Wolff in Belfast collapsed into administration earlier this year, but the contract could guarantee work, for the next six years.

Financial analyst Kean Marden says it's good news for Babcock: