Listen: Kildare Group Calls For Introduction Of Annual Book Group For All Schools.

: 09/12/2019 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are calls for the introduction of an annual book grant for all schools.

Concerns around the continuation of funding for book rental schemes have been highlighted at the Joint Committee on Education and Skills, of which Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is chair.

The scheme has assisted parents with back to school costs and created greater accessibility to school books for pupils.

Seamus Mulcrony of the Maynooth based Catholic Primary Schools Management Association says the scheme is an additional task for school management:

