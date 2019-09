A woman is to appear in court this evening over a murder investigation in Cork city.

55-year old Paul Jones was discovered at his home in the Bandon Road last Saturday morning, after suffering up to 20 stab wounds.

A 41-year-old man appeared in Cork District Court this morning as part of the investigation, and was charged with a burglary offence.

A woman in her 50s has also been charged and is due to appear in Cork District Court this evening.

