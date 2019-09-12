An Taisce Seeks Respoinse From Minister, Following ABP Refusal Of Kildare Bog Permission.

An Taisce is seeking a response from Minister Josepha Madigan, following An Bord Pleanala's refusal of her planning application on a Kildare bog.

She sought leave to allow turf and peat extraction for domestic use on a 4.6 hectare area of Coolree Bog in the townlands of Coolree & Blackwood, Robertstown..

The application arose from the Cessation of Turf Cutting Scheme for ecologically designated raised bogs.

Kildare County Council refused permission for the project in December 2018.

The Minister appealed that to An Bord Pleanala, which has upheld refusal, having regard to Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015, National Peatlands Strategy (2015) and the bogland policies of the Kildare County Development Plan, 2017-2023.

An Taisce Advocacy Officer, Ian Lumley, has stated in response to the Co Kildare peat cutting refusal:

“A complete review of the function and competence of the Heritage section of Minister Madigan's Department in relation to Climate Action and biodiversity protection is now required.”

Proposed Development, as published by An Bord Pleanala "Turf cutting and peat extraction for domestic peat fuel supply from a raised bog area of 4.6hectares. The proposed development will include the following enabling and ancillary works: levelling of part of raised bog to create nine numberspread grounds; construction of five numberfloating road entrances from private roadway into spread grounds area including one numberturning area; creation of new facebank and facebank drain; provision of new drainage channels around spread grounds to connect to existing central drain; backfilling, cleaning and deepening of existing drains where necessary; construction of piped culverts at drain crossings; provision of a new silt pond of 225cubic metres with newpost and wire fencing and gate;provision of a new outlet pipe to discharge from silt pond to boundary drain; and provision of temporary construction compound of approximately 900cubic metres.The proposed development will also use a machinery access route from L1019 along access trackvia/adjacent to Blackwood Feeder to northwest of site. The proposed development will take place on an overall site of 11.43hectares. The planning application includes a Natura Impact Statement, at Coolree Bog,in the townlands of Coolree andBlackwood,Robertstown,Naas, CountyKildare

