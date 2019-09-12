K Drive

Legal Expert Says President's Comments On Defence Forces Pay Aren't Unconstitutional.

: 09/12/2019 - 17:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
President Michael D Higgins' remarks about Defence Forces pay and conditions weren't unconstitutional, according to a legal expert.

The President said that it's not too much to expect that serving men and women should have an income and prospects to provide for them and their families.

Some people claim the President spoke out of turn - even though he's the Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces.

David Kenny, assistant professor of law in Trinity College in Dublin, says there's nothing to suggest his comments were inappropriate.

 

File image: President Michael D. Higgins/RollingNews

