Beef Environmental Efficiency Scheme Numbers For Kildare Announced

On Tuesday Deputy Matt Carthy asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the number of successful applications to the BEEPs scheme to date; the amount received by each individual; and the county each farm was located in.

There has been 312 Application in Kildare with 63 in Dublin and 405 in Wicklow.

There has been a total of 27,088 nationwide

The objective of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme - Suckler (BEEP-S) is to further increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through better quality data on herd performance, supporting decision making on farm and support of best practice in welfare management. Payments under the BEEP-S will be made in the last quarter of 2020.

