The Breakfast Club

8am - 11am
with
Dave McGrath

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Beef Environmental Efficiency Scheme Numbers For Kildare Announced

: 09/12/2020 - 10:31
Author: Ciarán Halpin
beef.jpg

On Tuesday Deputy Matt Carthy asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine for the number of successful applications to the BEEPs scheme to date; the amount received by each individual; and the county each farm was located in.

There has been 312 Application in Kildare with 63 in Dublin and 405 in Wicklow.

There has been a total of 27,088 nationwide

The objective of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme - Suckler (BEEP-S) is to further increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through better quality data on herd performance, supporting decision making on farm and support of best practice in welfare management. Payments under the BEEP-S will be made in the last quarter of 2020.

Payments under the BEEP-S will be made in the last quarter of 2020.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!