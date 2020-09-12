Confirmation Sought On Delays In Issuing The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance Scheme

There is a total of 951 outstanding applications in Co Kildare for the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance.

There are 4,887 applications in Dublin, 547 in Wicklow and 374 in Carlow,

Nationwide a total of 20,266 applications are still to be processed.

Deputy Martin Browne asked the Minister for Social Protection for the extent of the backlog in issuing the back to school allowance by county; the action being taken to address the backlog; and if she will make a statement on the matter.

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that The scheme opened to new applications on 6 July 2020. To date 38,645 applications have been received which is a 19.5% increase in applications during the same period in 2019. Some 18,379 applications have been processed and the remaining 20,266 applications are pending a decision.

The Minister added that the back to school clothing and footwear allowance applications are being dealt with strictly on a date of receipt order. The back to school clothing and footwear allowance section is based in Sligo and there is a team of 42 staff dealing with applications as efficiently as possible.

Customers can apply for back to school clothing and footwear allowance online on www.mywelfare.ie. To apply online, customers must have a Public Services Card and a verified MyGovID account.

The closing date for receipt of applications for this years back to school clothing and footwear allowance is 30 September 2020.