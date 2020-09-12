Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Oxford University In England Is Going To Re-Start It's Trials Of A Coronavirus Vaccine

: 09/12/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciarán Halpin
vaccine.jpg

Oxford University in England is going to re-start its trials of a coronavirus vaccine.

They were stopped last week when a patient in the UK fell ill.

The decision follows a review of all of the safety data.

18-thousand people around the world have already taken part in the study.

