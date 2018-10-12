Electricity Remains Out To Over 500 Kildare Customers.

Electricity remains out in three locations in Kildare, in the wake of Storm Callum.

115 customers in Newbridge are affected, as are 356 in Glebe South and 28 between Thornton and Brannockstown and around 40 in Athy town centre

There is also a power cut affecting 33 premises in Hollywood.

Nationwide, 30,000 customers are without electricity.

A status orange wind warning remains in place in coastal counties around the country as the storm tracks northwards.

Irish Ferries have cancelled sailings to and from Hollyhead while there have been a number of flight cancellations at Dublin airport and some disruption to rail services around the country.

Anyone travelling should check ahead before making their journey, while drivers are being warned to watch out for fallen trees and debris.