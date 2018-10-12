The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: KCC's Director Of Services For Roads Issues Up-Date On Storm Callum Clean-Up

: 10/12/2018 - 10:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kcc_logo_badge.jpeg

Kildare County Council's response teams are engaged in a post-Storm Callum clean up this morning.

KCC's Severe Weather Assessment Team convened yesterday, before a Status Yellow overnight weather warning went live in the county.

KCC's teams include roads, water, fire, civil defence; all were put on stand-by overnight.

The Peter McVerry Trust, on behalf of Kildare County Council , also activated it Cold Weather Initiative, to provide shelter for people sleeping rough

KCC's Director of Services for Roads, Niall Morrissey, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today with an up-date on operations throughout the county this morning

niallmorrissey.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

