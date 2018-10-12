Gardai: A Truck Is On Fire On The M7, Southbound.

Gardai at Naas say there is a truck on fire on the M7
It is southbound, between junctions 9 and 10, Naas North and Naas South.
Emergency services are attending the scene, but delays are to be expected.
