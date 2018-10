Kildare County Council was allocated €510,019 by the Dept, of Housing in the wake of Storm Emma.

At one point, snow drifts of 10 feet were reported in mid and north Kildare.

Kildare County Council also managed a fleet of 100 snow ploughs to clear roads.

Nonetheless, it took days to reach some householders

In all, €9.3 million in emergency funding was allocated to councils across Ireland following the snow storm.

File image: Athgarvan Village during Storm Emma/RollingNews.