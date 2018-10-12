Project Brief For Additional Study Of Celbridge Flooding Is Being Prepared.

A project brief is being prepared for further study of flooding issues in Hazelhatch, Celbridge.

It has already been assessed as part of the Eastern Catchment Flood Risk Assessment and Management Programme.

This has identified the requirement for addition study of the area before being able to identify any feasible option to manage the existing flood risk.

An examination of frequent clooding in Willow Dale, Willow Avenue and Primrose Gate, historically attributed to culvert blockages has highlighted the need for a re-assessment of the local hydrology.

It has also revealed that an investigation of the operation of the local drainage network would also be necessary.



The OPW and Kildare County Council have completed the drafting of relevant project brief for the re-assessment of the local hydrology and the operation of the local drainage network

In conclusion Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg stated "that the identification and resolution of the flooding at Hazelhatch was of utmost importance to Residents in the area, St. Patricks National School, Celbridge GAA and Celbridge Tennis Club, and he indicated that he would contact Kildare Co. Council about progressing the further studies now required and agreed upon."