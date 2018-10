Large parts of Kilcullen, Newbridge and their hinterlands will be without water for much of Tuesday.

Irish Water says mains repair work will take place on that day, between 7am and 6pm.

Its probable that this will disrupt supply to: Kilcullen, Naas, Newbridge, Old Connell Weir, Great Connell, Baroda Court, Ladytown, Clownings and surrounding areas

A traffic management plan will be in place for the duration of the works.