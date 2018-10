An oral hearing on Irish Water's plans for infrastructural developments in Leixlip has been scheduled by An Bord Pleanala.

The application for permission for the Leixlip Transfer Pipeline and Wastewater Network Project is listed as a "Compulsory Acquisition Housing Act" case, noting Confey, Newtown, Allenwood and other townlands

The hearing takes place in the Courtyard Hotel, Leixlip, on November 1st and the agenda includes "Justification for acquisition with reference to its nature and extent"