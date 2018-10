The Health Minister has called on the opposition to apologise to Frances Fitzgearld.

The former Tánaiste was vindicated with the publication of the Disclosures Tribunal report yesterday.

She was forced to resign last November after her knowledge of the Garda legal strategy against Maurice McCabe was questioned.

Simon Harris says a good woman was hounded out of office.

File image: Frances Fitzgerald at the Disclosures Tribunal/RollingNews