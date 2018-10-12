9,709 People Were On Treatment Waiting Lists At Naas General In September.

9,709 people were on lists awaiting various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital last month.

Its an increase of 7 people on August, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

This is a record high figure.

The number of people seeking GI Endoscopy at the Kildare hospital, some 1,443, is the second highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Naas General Hospital waiting list data for August:

Inpatients: 135 (static on August)

GI Endoscopy: 1,443 (-17 on August.)

Outpatients: 8131 (+27 on August)