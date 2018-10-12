K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

9,709 People Were On Treatment Waiting Lists At Naas General In September.

: 10/12/2018 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

9,709 people were on lists awaiting various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital last month.

Its an increase of 7 people on August, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

This is a record high figure.

The number of people seeking GI Endoscopy at the Kildare hospital, some 1,443, is the second highest in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Naas General Hospital waiting list data for August:

Inpatients: 135 (static on August)

GI Endoscopy: 1,443 (-17 on August.)

Outpatients: 8131 (+27 on August)

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!