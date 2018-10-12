K Drive

Taoiseach: Denis Naughten " Changed His Story".

: 10/12/2018 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_10_01_18_no_2_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach says Denis Naughten "changed his story on a number of occasions" about his meetings with the bidder for the Naitonal Broadband contract. 

There are discrepancies in the former Communications Minister's version of what he told the Taoseach and Leo Varadkar's.

Denis Naughten's most recent disclosures about multiple meetings led to his resignation yesterday. 

Leo Varadkar says initally there was a private dinner in New York with officials, another meeting, lunch in the Dail and then he was informed of more meetings; 

 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews
 

