Bags Searched On Some Trains Today, Following Partial Alcohol Ban.

: 10/12/2018 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_rail_intercity_train.jpg

Bags have been searched on a small number of Irish Rail services this afternoon.

It's after the company revealed that alcohol is being banned on 4 services out of Heuston Station on Fridays.

3 service to Galway and one to Westport join two trains to Waterford that are already alcohol-free.
 

File image.

