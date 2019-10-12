The Saturday Show

Grand Canal Greenway From Aylmer Bridge To Sallins Due To Commence In 2020.

: 10/12/2019 - 10:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
In June 2019, The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport awarded  Kildare County Council €1.7m under the Strategy for the Future Development of National and Regional Greenways for the development of a section of the Grand Canal Greenway from Aylmer Bridge to Sallins.

Waterways Ireland understands that a tender for the works is currently being prepared by Kildare County Council, with works due to commence in 2020 and completion expected by the end of 2021.

The Grand Canal Greenway will eventually run the full length of the Grand Canal between Dublin and the River Shannon which is 144 km's in length.

