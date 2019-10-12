Overnight Closures On The M7 Westbound Begin Tonight.

Kildare County Council has given notice, in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993, that it will close:

The M7 westbound between Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge) and Junction 12 (Newbridge).

Dates of closure: Hours of closure:

Saturday/Sunday 12/13 October 2019 21.30 to 09.00 hrs

Sunday/Monday 13/14 October 2019 21.00 to 06.30 hrs

The closure is required to facilitate the resurfacing of the pavement.

It is expected that the works will take only one night but additional closures have been booked in case of unforeseen delays and/or poor weather

Diversion route:

Divert from the M7 at Junction 11 (M7/M9 diverge), continue along the M9 until Junction 2 (Kilcullen). Traffic should take a left turn at the top of the slip road and proceed towards Kilcullen, using the R448, until the junction with the R413. Traffic should take a left turn at the traffic lights and proceed along the R413, rejoining the M7 Motorway at M7 Junction 12 (Newbridge) using the westbound merge slip ramp.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access will be allowed at all times.