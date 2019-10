There are calls for Kildare County Council to carry out a traffic safety management survey at Mill Lane near Alliganstown.

Fine Gael Cllr. Tracey O'Dwyer is also calling on the council to, if necessary, place appropriate signage and crash barriers as she feels it's a very busy road with the local school bus, local farmers and

commuters all using the road at the same time.

The motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge MD, which takes place next Wednesday at 10am.