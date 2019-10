More than one million people in Japan have been told to leave their homes as the country braces itself for a powerful typhoon.

One man's already been killed as the storm - forecast to be the worst in six decades - approaches landfall.

17,000 police and military troops are standing ready for rescue operations.

A number of Rugby World Cup matches have also been cancelled, however Ireland's game against Samoa in Fukuoka is going ahead.

Sky's Tom Cheshire is in Tokyo.