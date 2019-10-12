Kildare Commuters Spend, On Average, 1 Hour & 9 Minutes Getting To Work.

Kildare commuters spend, on average, 1 hour and 9 minutes getting to and from work.

That's according to interim results from Kildare County Council's Commuter Survey.

It shows that 12.5% of commuters spend between 1.5 to 2 hrs getting to work, daily.

More than half (56%) of Kildare commuters are dissatisfied with the costs of travelling to work.

89% of respondents would like to work closer to home, and 41% would take a pay cut to do so.

Nearly two thirds (65%) are interested in changing jobs to work in the county.

Men tend to leave earlier to commute to work, with 16% leaving before 6am compared to 8% of women

53% of male commuters leave before 7am while, 45% of females commuters leave before 7.

The survey runs up until today, October 12th so there is still time to have your say.

There will be focus group research underaken after the survey in the following weeks and the ful results should be made known in November.