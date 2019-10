There are calls for Kildare County Council to consider putting in a solar speed sign at Cowpasture, Monasterevin.

Sinn Fein Cllr. Patricia Ryan says speed at this location is becoming a major issue from the traffic lights at Supervalu to the main Kildare/Dublin Road junction and is impacting on housing estates and businesses on the road.

The motion will be discussed at the next meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge MD on Wednesday at 10am.