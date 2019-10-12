The Saturday Show

Emmet Stagg Seeks Update From Irish Water and KCC In Relation To Providing An Alternative Water Supply For Celbridge.

: 10/12/2019 - 12:38
Author: Eoin Beatty
water_drop.jpeg

 

Labour's Emmet Stagg sought an update from Irish Water and Kildare Co. Council in relation to progress in providing an Alternative Water Supply for Celbridge to avoid the loss of water supply to large parts of Celbridge in the event of further bursts of the 12 inch water main which runs through Castletown in Celbridge.

The Alternative Water Supply, involves the construction of a new 450mm trunk main from Ballygoran Reservoir through Ballygoran, Griffinrath and Oldtown to link in with the existing water supply in Celbridge.

Mr. Stagg has been advised that the new 450mm Trunk Main is laid and linked up to the existing water mains at Oldtown.

The system has been super chlorinated and flushed.

The only outstanding item to be carried out is chemical and biological testing to make sure that it is in compliance with drinking water regulations.

