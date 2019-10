Fine Fáil Cllr. Suzanne Doyle is calling on KCC to develop an incentive scheme to increase the level of visitor bed space accommodation i.e hotels, B&Bs etc. in the Kildare-Newbridge MD municipal district.

Cllr. Doyle wants deficits in this field to be addressed and focus on the conversion of vacant commercial space within relevant towns for this purpose.

It will be discussed at the next MD meeting which will be held on Wednesday morning.