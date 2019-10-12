31 Businesses In Kildare Apply For The Brexit Loan Scheme.

Figures released by the Dept. of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation show that, up to September 27th, 2019, 828 businesses in Ireland have applied for the Brexit Loan Scheme.

It offers extensive supports, schemes and advisory resources to ensure that to ensure that businesses around the country are prepared for Brexit.

These measures aim to assist businesses in identifying and managing key risk areas and develop practical preparatory actions regardless of the circumstances of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Of the 828, 31 have applied for the scheme in Kildare.

Dublin represents the highest number of applications with 286, while 0 businesses in Longford have applied.