Listen: 38% Increase In National Covid 19 Incidence Rate In A Week.

12/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's been a 38 per cent increase in the 14 day incidence rate of Covid 19 in the past week.

New figures shows the national total now stands at 158.5 per 100 thousand of the population.

Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have a rate of infection of more than 300 per 100 thousand, with Cavan’s incidence rate doubling in the past two days alone.

The figures come as the World Health Organisation says national lockdowns should only be used in extreme circumstances.

Dr David Nabarro, special envoy for the WHO on Covid-19, says lockdowns don’t eliminate the virus.

Stock image: Pixabay

